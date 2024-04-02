4 hours ago

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi has firmly stated his lack of interest in returning to football administration, citing that he has achieved all his goals in the sport.

Nyantakyi served as the president of Ghana's football governing body from 2005 until his resignation in 2018, prompted by a contentious documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Throughout his tenure, Nyantakyi accomplished significant milestones, including Ghana's inaugural World Cup appearance in 2006 and the country's historic victory in the U-20 World Cup in 2009.

However, his tenure was marred by controversy following the expose, resulting in a lifetime ban from football-related activities by FIFA, later reduced to 15 years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Despite speculation about a potential return to football administration after serving his ban, Nyantakyi has opted for a different career trajectory.

The former FIFA Executive Council member will contest the Ejisu by-election following the recent passing of incumbent Member of Parliament John Kumah.

"Politics is the ultimate. In all we do...you need political guidance," Nyantakyi remarked during an interview with Onua TV.

"I have excelled in Sports. You can't mention three or four people who are famous in sports in Ghana without adding me. I have reached the pinnacle of my career in sports," Nyantakyi asserted.

"Apart from Ohene Djan, no one has ever reached where I did in sports. No Ghanaian has served on the FIFA Council. I was the second person after Ohene Djan in the 1960s."

Nyantakyi further explained that his decision to venture into politics stems from a desire to leverage his knowledge, experience, and connections for political influence and to contribute to the betterment of his country and its people.

"I want to use the knowledge, experience, and connections that I have acquired for political influence and help the people of this country," he added.

"That is what motivated and encouraged me to see if I can help in that regard."