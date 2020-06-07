56 minutes ago

Talented Medeama SC midfielder Kwasi Donsu has opened the door to a potential move to either Asante Kotoko or Hearts of Oak.

The midfielder says he feels very well at his current club Medeama but admits that no player in Ghana will turn down the opportunity to play for the two glamorous clubs in the country.

Donsu has in the past been courted by both teams but the player stayed put at the Tarkwa based club.

"I don't think any player will turn down the chance to play for Kotoko or Hearts.

Upon everything both clubs are the biggest in the country and I get everything at Medeama but If any of the teams come up to me and tell me I'm interested why not I will consider it"

"So If you ask me If I want to play for any of them I would say why not" he told Kumasi based Akoma Fm.

The midfielder recently returned from the USA where he played for USL side Colorado Springs Switchbacks.