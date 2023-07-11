2 hours ago

The Minister for the Interior Ambrose Dery has dismissed reports that stalwarts of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are scheming to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare from office.

“There is no plot to remove anybody,” he told journalists in Accra on Tuesday, July 11.

He added “I can assure you that I serve a president who is committed and has respect for human rights. Under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo we will make sure that 2024 is peaceful.

“One thing to be sure, 2024 will not be a violent election by anybody and no one will want to thwart the will of the people. If you vote us in, you vote us in, if you vote us out, you vote us out.”

Portions of an audio that allegedly captures the plot to remove Dr Dampare said that “Alhaji, my only problem… this current IGP if we do a mistake and take him to the elections, it will not help us.

“It will not help us at all and I will not mind if the position is not given to me but that man is changed; because he will not help us, he will not help us at all… he won’t help the party at all.

“I know there are others who are also good for this position, if I don’t get and this man is changed and those people that we think they are our men get I (it is ok)t… Because we need to break this 8.

“That is important, we need to break the 8… Because I wouldn’t want doctor to become the flagbearer and then we lose the elections… ” one of the senior officers told the senior NPP members who is believed to be a former regional chairman of the party and now a traditional ruler.”