3 hours ago

Black Queens Head Coach, Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo has debunked widespread claims that female footballers are getting pregnant due to their continuous inactivities following the outbreak of Covid-19 in Ghana.

According to former Black Queens player and FIFA Referee, members of the female national are matured enough to take good care of themselves during this period of football hiatus.

Speaking as guest on Happy FM’s Happy special Sports show which focused on the theme; ‘The Effects of COVID-19 on football: The perspectives of Ghanaian coaches”, Mercy Tagoe revealed that there is no case of pregnancy amongst female national team players contrary to earlier reports.

‘‘No pregnancy has been recorded so far, the players are matured enough and some has gone through the ranks of the national teams and they know better. Some are married and if it happens that’s fair.” The Black Queens trainer said.

Football activities in Ghana grounded to a halt since mid-March following a national ban on all public gatherings, including religious and sporting activities, as part of measures to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

Ghana’s two biggest cities Accra and Kumasi were under lockdown for three weeks between March 30 and April 20.

The women’s Premier League and FA Cup competitions are among the championships to have been consequently halted.

On the back of this, there were reports that the female footballers are getting pregnant due to a lack of football-related activities.