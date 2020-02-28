2 hours ago

The Director of Public Health, Dr. Badu Sarkodie, has disclosed that there is no scientific proof that Alcohol has the potency to cure the new strain of coronavirus disease.

According to him, there is "still research ongoing for a vaccine and a cure for the disease, but as it stands now, there is no cure".

"So no one should be deceived that alcohol has the potency cure the convid 19 viruses," he added.

Giving assurance of the country's preparedness to handle the deadly flu-like epidemic, Dr Sarkodie stated that education and sensitization of the disease has began to make Ghanaians more aware of how they can protect themselves from getting infected.

Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia program, he explained that they have received correspondence from Nigeria about the virus announcing its presence there.

"But with the support of the World Health organization, we are putting in place measures to ensure public safety. Education is key and that is what we are doing as a health institution....the country's major points of entry are strengthened," he said.

Hopes that the coronavirus would be contained to China have vanished as the first case in sub-Saharan Africa was announced in Nigeria and stock markets took a pounding amid fears of a global recession.

In China - the epicenter of the deadly disease - the National Health Commission reported on Friday at least 44 new coronavirus deaths, bringing to 2,788 the number of fatalities nationwide.

Coronavirus has killed more than 2,800 people and infected more than 83,000 in at least 53 countries so far.

Most patients are linked to Iran or Italy. Currently, Switzerland has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

Source: peacefmonline.com