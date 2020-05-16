2 hours ago

The myth that holiness is thought to mean sexlessness has been given a kick in the groin by Pastor Agrippa Khathide, who has brought sex and sexual matters into the spotlight.

Khathide, who preaches about sex in such an explicit manner that pornographic material seems tame, told City Press “sexuality is a good and joyous part of human life that needs to be explored on earth because there will be no sex in heaven”.

Khathide will be motivating male inmates at the Nelspruit prison in Mpumalanga today on their “sense of self worth” and encouraging the guys “to mend their ways because the male population in this country is behind bars and we need them to take care of their wives.”

Khathide, who has made the topic of sex a talking point in the Church said: “The restrictions placed on it in the old days were the restrictions, not of necessity, but of repression and fear.

“There are pastors who cringe in my presence when I start talking explicitly about sex.”

Today’s function was organised by a Nelspruit-based women’s group, Lethuthando, and Nelspruit mayor Ike Khoza.

A host of dignitaries from the area will address the inmates.

The theme for the day is “Review of the role of the father beyond 2003”.

Part of Khathide’s keynote address will be flighted on Ligwalagwala FM, which is the electronic media sponsor.

Khathide has just released a CD version of an explicit, sex-soaked sermon, with a view to counselling couples.

He is also a published author who deals with various issues from youth affairs to religion and spiritutality.

The adult CD is selling like hot cakes. It shocks and entertains, but is also prescribed for couples to listen to it together.

Lucas Mahlakgane of Awareness Creation Marketing, who helps manage and promote Pastor Khathide, said “sexuality was seen as the opposite of holiness and if there was any one place in society where sex is absolutely forbidden it is in the Church”.

“But times have changed and the wheel is turning once again.

“While people want to shelve talks about sex, in the meantime AIDS and STDs that compromise health, fertility and even life have come on the scene,” said Mahlakgane.

What better place than the Church to ask ourselves what values and principles will guide our behaviour?