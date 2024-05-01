8 hours ago

In a striking commentary on the influence of technology moguls, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa has labeled Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk as the "biggest dictators" of our time. Ressa, renowned for her unwavering defense of media freedom, delivered these remarks during a recent appearance at the Hay Literary Festival in Powys.Maria Ressa, an American-Filipino journalist, drew attention by comparing the power wielded by Zuckerberg and Musk to that of political leaders. Despite her long-standing battle against the oppressive regime of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Ressa asserted that Duterte's dictatorship pales in comparison to the control exercised by the heads of Facebook and Tesla. "Technology brothers like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are the biggest dictators," she stated unequivocally.Speaking to an engaged audience, Ressa underscored the pervasive influence of social media platforms. She pointed out that these platforms have demonstrated how interconnected we all are, transcending cultural, linguistic, and geographical boundaries. "We all, regardless of culture, language, or geography, have a lot more in common than differences, because we're all being manipulated in the same way," Ressa remarked, emphasizing the uniformity of the impact of social media across the globe.Ressa elaborated on the profound effects social media can have on individuals. According to her, platforms like Facebook and Twitter possess the capability to alter our emotions, which subsequently affects our worldview and behavior. "Social media platforms have the ability to change the way we feel," she explained, noting that this emotional manipulation leads to changes in perception and action.Delving deeper into the implications of social media, Ressa addressed the issue of online identity politics. She argued that discussions surrounding identity on these platforms have fueled polarization worldwide. These debates, she contended, are often perceived as exercises of free will, but in reality, they are influenced by the algorithms and designs of social media networks. "Conversations about online identity politics have caused similar instances of polarization around the world," Ressa said, challenging the notion that these interactions are purely organic.Maria Ressa's stark warning at the Hay Literary Festival sheds light on the immense power held by tech giants Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. By likening them to dictators, Ressa calls for a critical examination of the role social media plays in shaping our perceptions, emotions, and societal dynamics. As the world grapples with the far-reaching effects of digital manipulation, her insights serve as a compelling reminder of the need for vigilance and accountability in the tech industry.