1 hour ago

Gordon Asare-Bediako, the Managing Editor of ABCNews, has condemned the recently announced hikes in fees and charges for obtaining or replacing a Ghana Card.

Asare-Bediako, who doubles as a communication team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), minced no words as he lambasted the government for what he perceived as an unjust burden on the citizens.

According to him, the Ghanaian populace has committed no offence warranting such treatment.

He expressed dismay at the new charges, emphasizing the hardships citizens endure to obtain the Ghana Card, only to face exorbitant fees for replacements. "What crime have Ghanaians committed?" he questioned.

Asare-Bediako directed his criticism specifically at the NPP, cautioning that their actions could cost them in the upcoming 2024 elections.

He urged Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is also the NPP's flagbearer, not to jeopardize his chances by ignoring the grievances of the people.

Drawing attention to the disconnect between the leadership and the grassroots, Asare-Bediako emphasized the urgency of addressing the issue.

"Sometimes when we speak, our leaders argue that when issues arise, we need to take our time. We are also on the ground and hear about things that are going on.

“I witnessed this on Saturday and the way people are angry. For the new charges, if President Akufo-Addo himself were to make an announcement, I would expect Dr. Bawumia to also issue a counter-announcement.

"What crime have Ghanaians committed? People struggled greatly to register for this Ghana Card, and perhaps by mistake, some have misplaced it. And yet, you're discussing such high charges. What kind of madness is this?

“Nobody can defend this rubbish. Forgive me for using harsh words, but these are the realities. Nobody can defend this rubbish, and if you guys go ahead to do this, kiss 2024 goodbye. Why?” he said on a panel discussion on Wontumi radio on April 22, 2024.

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has disclosed plans to raise its fees for registration services.

The increment will take effect from Wednesday, 1 May 2024.

This decision is in line with the provisions outlined in the 'Fees and Charges' (Miscellaneous Provision Regulations, 2023) L.I. 2481.

The adjustment in fees, as announced by the authority, applies to individuals seeking to obtain national identification cards, commonly known as Ghana Cards, or those intending to update their existing information.



