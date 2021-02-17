1 hour ago

Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has dared the NDC to push him out of the party if the have the guts.

The leadership of the Party in a letter dated 8th February,2021 and signed by the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah revealed that Koku Anyidoho has been suspended from the party indefinitely.

In an interview with Okay FM, he called the bluff of the party daring anyone to officially give him a letter informing him of his suspension from the NDC.

"Let me state unequivocally, nobody, nobody can kick me out of the NDC, let anybody dare push me out of the NDC and we’ll see what will happen. Anybody who’s attempting is bluffing…they are just bluffing.

"I’ve not received any letter I say they are bluffing. All I’m saying is that I will not destroy the NDC, in the same way we’ll work hard to ensure that the legacy of late Presidents Mills andRawlings and all the cadres who have suffered will not be in vain. NDC shall not die."

"NPP will not die, CPP will not die, the democracy of Ghana will not die and Ghana will not die. Me Koku Anyidoho, where I am now, my sole duty is to ensure that Ghana does not die, that’s all." he added.