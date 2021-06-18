2 hours ago

Those who are probably hoping that media personality Captain Smart will change or be tamed will have a long wait because he says nothing in this world will ever change him.

Captain Smart, who recently joined Media General’s Onua FM/TV, said it was only death that could tame him.

In a chat with Graphic Showbiz recently, Captain Smart said, “If anyone out there thinks there is anything that can change my Ghana agenda, then the person should stop wishing because there is nothing in this world that can stop me from doing this.

“We have an attitude here in Ghana which should be checked. How will the country be if we all should keep quiet? There are so many things going on that need to be addressed and I will do that. I love being called Ghanaian, I don’t want to be called a national of any other country than Ghana.”

According to him, his love for Ghana was so intense that he was willing to sacrifice himself to make it a better place.

“I love this country so much that I am willing to give my life if it comes to that. If blood is needed to make Ghana great, I will gladly give mine. When I die, I should be buried the next day," he said.

Captain Smart also stated that he would not hesitate to leave a space in which his Ghana agenda was threatened.

“The truth is that it doesn’t matter where I find myself; if I get that feeling that my Ghana agenda is threatened because of someone’s interest, I will leave.

“Even here at Media General, if I see that thing I will leave. If I have personal issues with my employees, I will draw their attention and we will sit and discuss them, but if it is because someone has a friend somewhere and because of that I need to stop doing my work, especially when what I am talking about is a well-investigated thing, I will pack and go,” he said.

Captain Smart, who is known for his confidence and bravery, revealed where he got the traits from. “I had a grandmother who told me while growing up that life was in two ways; it was either you lived your life or someone lived it for you, and I chose to live my life. She then said if that was the case, then I needed to be truthful and sincere,” he stated.

He said while on suspension from his previous workplace, Angel FM, he got about seven offers but picked Media General because their offer stood out.

“I had about seven offers and I called my wife for us to go through. Where I have gotten to in life, I’m not after money, I just want a place where there are structures and Media General has them. Another thing was that I wasn’t looking for contracts that were binding,” he said.

Sharing his thoughts on the media space, the 41-year-old said, “People working in the media space need equipment to work with, they need to be paid well so that they do not get drawn into doing the bidding of politicians and lastly, media ownerships should be checked.”

Revealing who he is behind the confident facade we see, Captain Smart says he loves to sing. “I am a praise and worship leader in my church, Church of Pentecost, Ofankor District. I love singing and I am also simple, respectful, very dynamic and a prayerful person.”