3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that his government's effort to fight the menace of illegal small-scale mining, otherwise known as "galamsey," is also unprecedented.

According to him, through his government's actions, galamsey has become a topical issue, which was not the same before his presidency.

The president, who made these remarks when he paid a courtesy call to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, told the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom that his commitment to the fight against galamsey has even led to chiefs getting involved in the fight.

"One thing I am happy about is that during my tenure, the galamsey menace that is destroying our country has become a topical issue. Before I assumed office, nobody was talking about galamsey, but with my leadership on the menace now, everybody is talking about it, including you, our chiefs.

"This tells me that we are making progress in the fight against the menace because if we are all taking galamsey, we will help find a solution to it. The fight is on. No government has been more committed to curbing the menace of galamsey than my government.

"I will not be deterred by acts of corruption and intimidation. We come to stop galamsey, and we will stop it," he said in Twi in a 7-minute video of the president's visit shared by Opemsuo Radio.

Akufo-Addo added that he is happy that chiefs are now putting in efforts to stop the menace.

"I am happy that you, our chiefs, are now getting involved in the fight against the menace. You (Otumfuo) recently berated chiefs for their lack of effort in the fight against galamsey. This is what we need to fight the menace," he added.

Meanwhile, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has previously stated that the government knows the persons behind the illegal small-scale mining or galamsey menace but that it was failing to arrest such people for reasons best known to them.

In an address to the Asanteman Council on Friday, October 14, the regent stressed that the ball was in the court of government relative to the fight against galamsey.

He emphasized the role of chiefs in the fight to the extent that they had been given jurisdictions that were being threatened by illegal miners and, thus, the responsibility to report the issue and seek appropriate assistance.

"The government should do it; let us see. They know all those involved, but they cannot arrest them; they have resorted to lies; let no one come and disturb us here," he stated in his address.

Watch the president’s remarks below: