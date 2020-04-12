1 hour ago

Wife of Keche Andrew, has responded to allegations that she used her money and wealth to snatch Andrew from his baby mama.

After the wedding between Keche Andrew and his wife Joana Gyan, news went viral, that he had dumped his wife and mother of his children for a wealthier ‘older’ woman. Many critics blamed the new wife for using her wealth to snatch Andrew from the mother of his children.

Joana Gyan responding to the allegation on the Delay Show asked the host if she has ever seen anyone pray for poverty.

A confused Delay further asked if per her statement, Andrew prayed for a rich woman to marry, Joana Gyan responded “when you go to church what do you pray for? I don’t think you pray for poverty too!

When Delay asked again if it was true she used her money to snatch Andrew, she told Delay, “When I met Andrew if he was rich I would have done same, because poverty is not a good thing”, she told Delay.

She however clarified, that when she met Andrew he told her things didn’t work out with the mother of his children and they were no longer together.



Ghanaweb