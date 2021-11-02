23 minutes ago

Head coach of King Faisal, Nurudeen Amadu says that they will strive for a place in the top four but no one will jail the club if they fail to achieve that ambition.

King Faisal struggled enormously last season and were dead certainties for relegation into the National Division One League but survived by a skin of their teeth on the last day of the season.

However, King Faisal have started the new season on a good note after defeating WAFA in their opening day fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium with a late goal from Zubairu Ibrahim.

Speaking after the match on Sunday, the head coach stated that they will work for a place in the top four but that is not his headache.

"We have to Wish ourselves well. We will fight to be in the top four and Nobody will take us to jail if king Faisal is unable to finish top four".

"The pitch is very wide and open andI told my players this time they must show what they can do as this is not Berekum or Techiman." he added.