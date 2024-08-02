9 hours ago

Popular Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke has paid a courtesy visit to the Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Dorcas Affo-Toffey.

The surprise visit, which took place on August 2, 2024, was shared by Affo-Toffey on her X handle.

Affo-Toffey expressed her delight at Iyke's visit, noting that his presence brought "a touch of Nollywood magic" to Parliament.

A video shared by the MP showed Jim Iyke and Dorcas Affo-Toffey in good spirits as they exchanged pleasantries and hugged each other.

The MP pointed out the significance of such connections, which transcend borders and bring beauty and joy to people's lives.

"In the grand Parliament House of Ghana, the legendary Nigerian actor Jim Iyke, renowned for his charisma and talent, paid a surprise visit to my office. His presence brought a touch of Nollywood magic to the stately halls❤️

“In this special moment, Ghana and Nigeria united in friendship, showing that connections transcend borders, bringing beauty and joy to our lives. You're welcome home, brother,” she posted.

Jim Iyke, born James Ikechukwu Esomugha is a prominent Nigerian actor known for his roles in over 150 films, including "Last Flight to Abuja" and "Merry Men."

He is also an entrepreneur and philanthropist, having founded Untamed Productions and Jim Iyke Foundation.

