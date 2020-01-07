2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association has announced a Roadmap for the Elections of Regional Executive Council members, District FA Chairpersons and the District FA Executive Council members.

This is in accordance with Articles 47 and 48 of the GFA Statutes.

Prospective candidates can download the Nomination Forms, Eligibility Criteria, Guidelines for the Elections and Questionnaire for Integrity Checks below or from the Elections page of the GFA website.

Forms can also be obtained from the GFA Secretariat and the various Regional Football Association offices.

Click below for the Nomination forms, Eligibility Criteria etc:

DFA EXCO

District Chairman

rfa exco

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA FOR THE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL

GUIDELINES FOR THE 2020 REGIONAL AND DISTRICT

QUESTIONNAIRE FOR INTEGRITY CHECKS

ROADMAP FOR GFA DISTRICT