2 hours ago

The Ex-National Goalkeepers Union has announced the nominees for the best Premier League goalkeeper for November, highlighting exceptional performances from four standout players.

Kofi Benjamin Asare of Hearts of Oak leads the list, boasting an unbeaten record with three clean sheets, only one goal conceded, and a remarkable run of three wins and one draw.

Emmanuel Kobi of Gold Stars FC also made the cut, achieving three clean sheets while conceding just two goals. His month included one win, two draws, and a single defeat.

Lawrence Osei from Kpando Heart of Lions impressed with a flawless record of four consecutive clean sheets, contributing to an unbeaten streak of three wins and one draw.

Meanwhile, Dari Aziz Haruna of Bechem United displayed resilience with two clean sheets, three goals conceded, and an unbeaten run of three wins and one draw.

The winner will be honored with a prize package from the Ex-National Goalkeepers Union, featuring a pair of gloves, a branded towel, water bottles, and a T-shirt.

The recognition celebrates the crucial role of goalkeepers and their exceptional contributions to their teams' successes.