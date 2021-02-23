1 hour ago

The nominees of the 2021 Entertainment Achievement Awards are being presented with official letters indicating their nomination for the award scheme.

Already, showbiz personalities like Ruth Luri who was nominated for the Female Designer of the Year category, George Bannerman who earned a nomination in the event host of the Year, Bennertt Kwame of Bello Couture (Best Male Designer), and others have received their letters.

In the coming days, more nominees will also receive their letters.

Currently, voting is ongoing on the Entertainment Achievement Awards website: http://entertainmentachievementawards.com/vote.

The main award ceremony will be held virtually on March 27, 2021.

The nominees of the Entertainment Achievement Awards were unveiled on February 16, 2021, on Citi TV’s morning show after the Academy went through all the necessary processes for analysing, sifting, and whittling down the entries to the required numbers for nominations.

The Entertainment Achievement Awards seeks to recognise and celebrate entertainers and entertainment industry players, who have distinguished themselves in the practice of their art and in their chosen fields of endeavour.

It also aims at leading the way in sanitising and transforming Ghana’s entertainment scene, in a bid to create artistic products that can firmly compete on any global stage.

The scheme covers areas such as sports, music, film, fashion, photography, media, comedy, among others.

Source: citifmonline.com