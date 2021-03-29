1 hour ago

The President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Frank Ankobea has described as worrying the dwindling level of adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols since the rollout of vaccines.

Dr. Ankobea says the trend if not immediately stopped will thwart the country’s fight against the disease.

In a Citi News interview, he said that only an insignificant number of Ghanaians had been vaccinated.

Ghana has seen just 491,022 of its 30 million population vaccinated, according to the Ghana Health Service so far.

The country’s target is to vaccinate 20 million people.

“I don’t want people to actually have on their mind that they have the vaccine and so that this is the end.”

“Beyond that, we still have to keep the safety protocols on our mind and conform to it. It is very important that, we keep adhering to the protocols until such a time that we immunize all the 20 million Ghanaians we want to, then we can talk about herd immunity.”

The GMA president further urged the government to ensure strict compliance with the safety protocols especially as the Easter festivities draw near.

“The only thing we can do to protect ourselves now is to abide by the safety protocols. That is why we are asking the government that please make sure it is enforced.”

Ghana currently has 2,410 active cases of the virus having weathered a surge in cases at the turn of the year.

The death count stands at 740 and in all, Ghana has recorded 90,287 cases with 87,137 persons recovering from the virus.

