The Colleges of Education Non-Teaching Staff Association of Ghana has declined an invitation by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission over its intended strike.

The Association contends that several efforts to get the respective agencies to improve their working conditions have proved futile, a situation which has necessitated an intended strike effective Monday, April 11.

In a letter sighted by Citi News, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission invited the association for a meeting today [Friday, April 8, 2022].

The Association in a response has however suggested the postponement of the said meeting as key members are unavailable on the proposed date.

“We regret to say that much as we would love to honour this important meeting, some of our members whose presence are required at this meeting have prior engagements on the said date and therefore organizing them for the said date is almost impossible,” the association noted.

The Colleges of Education Non-Teaching Staff Association of Ghana (CENTSAG), has declared its intention to strike from Monday, April 11, 2022.

According to the association, several engagements with their employers and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) since January 2022 have not yielded the desired results of improving their conditions of service and payment of arrears.

They said their strike was grounded on various issues including wrong placement of First Degree Holders, Non-payment of migration arrears, exclusion of payment of Generic Allowances, partial payment of Office Holding Allowances, and non-payment of Interim Market Premium arrears.

Source: citifmonline