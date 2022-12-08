3 hours ago

A Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and a member of the ruling New Patriotic (NPP), Dr Richard Amoako Baah is worried about the extent of damage the Akufo-Addo government has caused the country.

According to him, Ghana’s economy which is facing humiliation should be enough for the Nana Addo-led government but rather the country's good morals are also under serious threat.

“This Nana Addo-led government is not only wasting our money and destroying our economy, he is destroying our morality in addition. Our morals are destroyed so everyone can do whatever they want,” he said on NEAT FM’s afternoon political show.

“Watch TV and see the nonsense going on . . . is this what he meant by the battle is the Lords? . . . go to our Secondary Schools and they are twerking indiscriminately, they are involved in all sort of nonsense and no one is saying anything . . ." he angrily said.

"The President has a girlfriend, don't you know Serwaa Broni? . . . he has a respectable wife and that is what we should see," he angrily told the host, Adakabre Frimpong Manso, adding that this has resulted in the loss of dignity and good morals since he cannot advice his appointees to live a chaste life.

"He is not setting a good example for the youth," he said.