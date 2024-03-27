1 hour ago

Nora Hauptle, akin to a master chocolatier refining the finest cocoa beans, is dedicated to nurturing Ghana's raw female football talent to elevate the Black Queens back to the summit of African football.

"I always tell them that I'm closing the circle because probably the cacao was exported to Switzerland, we add the milk and now I bring back the chocolate," explained Hauptle, expressing her commitment to the Ghanaian cause.

Once considered Nigeria's primary challengers, Ghana's women's football faced a significant decline after their three consecutive Women's World Cup appearances from 1999 to 2007, culminating in their failure to qualify for the 2022 edition.

Joining the team in late 2022 initially as a technical advisor for the Under-20 team, Hauptle eventually took the helm of the senior squad in January 2023, sparking a remarkable turnaround with nine consecutive victories without conceding a goal.

Despite suffering her first defeat in the final round of qualifying for the 2024 Women's Nations Cup, Hauptle's leadership propelled the Black Queens back to the tournament for the first time in six years, a moment that moved her to tears.

"I'm also human, you know," she reflected on the emotional triumph. "It was a big pressure and you know you need to deliver. Of course, it was a big release."

While Hauptle faces the challenge of guiding Ghana through the upcoming finals, her diverse background, including coaching in both men's and women's football as well as other sports like athletics and Olympic weightlifting, equips her with invaluable experience.

Adapting to Ghanaian culture wasn't easy for Hauptle, who had to adjust her meticulous approach after realizing it was overwhelming for her players. This humbling experience enriched her understanding and effectiveness as a coach.

Looking ahead to the Women's Nations Cup, Hauptle aims to lead Ghana back to the top four in Africa, with aspirations of even clinching the trophy.

Despite facing setbacks like the heartbreaking loss to Zambia in Olympic qualifiers, Hauptle remains undeterred, driven by the desire to reclaim Ghana's prominence in African women's football.

As negotiations continue to find a suitable slot for the Women's Nations Cup amidst a congested calendar, Ghana's ambition under Hauptle's guidance underscores their remarkable progress and determination.

Just like Swiss chocolate crafted from Ghanaian cocoa, the taste of victory for the Black Queens would indeed be sweet, symbolizing the culmination of hard work and dedication under Hauptle's leadership.