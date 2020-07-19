1 hour ago

Tom Vernon and his Right to Dream Academy have been the conveyor belt that has been supplying Danish side FC Nordsjaelland with the numerous Ghanaian talents.

And that seem not to be stopping anytime soon as the Director of Football at the Danish club,Jan Laursen has confirmed that they will continuously rely on its feeder club Right to Dream Academy.

Not long ago, Nordsjaelland sold Ghanaian whiz kid Kudus Mohammed to Ducth giants Ajax for a club record fee of 9 million euros with replacement being sought.

According to Jan Laursen, they will look from within the Right to Dream Academy in Akosombo and Farum to find the next crown jewel.

"In a very quiet transfer time, it has been a hallmark of the good work being done at the academies in Ghana and Farum," says Laursen.

"It is fantastic that two from our respective academies can ensure that money comes back into the system," he added.

Seven Ghanaian players are currently in the first team of FC Nordsjaelland having all been recruited from the Right to Dream Academy.

With Kudus Mohammed gone there is still Isaac Atanga, Kamaldeel Sulemana, Clinton Antwi, Ibrahim Sadid, Abu Francis, Abdul Mumin and Godsway Donyoh who is returning from loan at Dynamo Dresden.