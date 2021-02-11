1 hour ago

The Kasoa Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) has launched operation "wear your nose mask" in the Municipality to get the residents adhere to COVID-19 safety protocls.

According to the authorities, defaulters will pay spot fine of GHC10 while drivers without nose mask will also pay GHC50.

Churches and bars operators will also pay GHC100 if found without wearing the nose masks.

Addressing the media, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Awutu Senya East Municipality, Michael Yaw Assuman Mensah, indicated they are putting these measures in place to reduce the spread of the virus from Kasoa area.

The MCE strongly indicated those who would be caught without wearing their nose masks would severely be delt with.

On his part, the Kasoa Divisional Police Commander, Superintendent Charles Ampem Koosonu said the police will not tolerate any kind of excuses from the residents when found guilty of the offence.