2 hours ago

The demand for nose mask following the surge in Ghana’s COVID-19 cases has forced traders to increase the prices of the protective gear.

A tour of some major markets in the Tema Metropolis and along some principal streets by the Ghana News Agency’s Tema Regional team revealed that residents continue to adhere to the safety protocols as directed by the World Health Organisation and the Ghana Health Service.

Some traders the Ghana News Agency interacted with said people started rushing in for the nose mask when news came that even children are contracting the Coronavirus.

Maame Sika, a shop owner in Tema on her part said, “people started rushing to her shop to purchase the mask in large quantities when they heard that both adults and children are contracting the virus.”

She also said people purchase the nose mask in packs as the prices range between GHC50.00 and GHC55.00 for nose mask for children and GHC30.00 and GHC40.00 for the adult ones.

Another trader, Aunty Aggie Maafo, said only few people were buying the black nose mask because it was very expensive costing GHC70.00 per pack, thereby making people to patronize the lower-priced ones.

They, however, said that though business was good and they were making money, they wished the virus will subside and finally vanish from the country.