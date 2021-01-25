3 hours ago

Nose mask sellers in Kumasi Central Business District are making good sales, following the resurgence of the spread of the coronavirus and re-opening of schools by the government.

They told the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi that demand for the item had gone up, making their business attractive.

A visit to the Kejetia market saw a multitude of crammed nose masks vendors, with many people buying in packs.

Madam Eunice Oduro, a nose mask trader, told the GNA that people were buying the nose masks due to the reopening of schools and said most of the people who bought the masks were mainly students preparing to go back to school and parents who were preparing their kids for school.

“Students are the people purchasing the nose masks because of the school reopening, also parents who had kids in the lower primary.

Initially, the demand was low but since school reopened, there has been improvement in sales”, she added.

Madam Oduro added that the increase of COVID-19 cases in the country had also fuelled the demand for the nose mask, which was identified as the only equipment to reduce the risk of infection.

The GNA observed that though there was an increase in demand of the nose masks in the market, most of the market women were not wearing the masks.

Mrs Faustina Adoma, also a nose mask trader, said she could not understand why most traders in the market and other people who had bought the nose marks were not wearing them.

She said it was important for the people to adhere to the preventive protocols laid down by the government to help curb the spread of the virus in recent times.