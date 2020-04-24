1 hour ago

Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has rubbished the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) report that predicts President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will win the 2020 general elections.

According to him, the bases for this prediction should not be considered as a fact as it is not grounded by any scientific proof while insisting that not all predictions by the EIU come to pass.

He said it’s laughable to use infrastructure investment as one of the factors that will make Ghanaians re-elect Akufo-Addo as the current administration is the only government in the history of Ghana that cannot boast of at least one infrastructural investment.

“…This prediction is not grounded by any scientific proof just that the opinion by the EIU. Even though we all respect the EIU they’ve had some predictions right. It is important to note that their prediction are not proven fact and that some of their predications have not come to pass. In 2008 they called the election for the then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo yet the late John Evans Atta mills won the election. They called the US election for Hillary Clinton yet we know Donald Trump won.”

Sammy insisted that the EIU got it wrong this time the Akufo-Addo-led government will go down in history as the only reigning political party that cannot boast of setting up infrastructural projects.

“It is very clear that the EIU got it all wrong this time around so this prediction should not be seen as something that is circumspect we have taken time to scrutinize this reasons for this prediction and it is very clear that the EIU has gotten it wrong this time around. For example they make a laughable claim that the Akufo-Addo government have made investment in infrastructure and that is going to earn them the vote come 2020 nothing can be further from the truth than this claims. This government will go down as the only government in Ghana history who cannot boost of a hospital, GHPS Compound or any health facilities and any major road project.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has tipped President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be victorious in the 2020 general elections.

This is because, according to the EIU, the National Democratic Congress will find it difficult to convince Ghanaians it is a better custodian of the country's economy under former President John Dramani Mahama.

“We, therefore, expect Akufo-Addo and the NPP to secure re-election,” the EIU’s April 2020 report stated.

“The next national elections are due in December 2020. The Economist Intelligence Unit expects the NPP to retain power, as the party is seen as a better custodian of the economy than the opposition National Democratic Congress,” the report added.

The EIU added that most Ghanaians blame the NDC flagbearer, Mr Mahama for the woes of Ghana's economy and that will work against the party in the coming election.

“The campaign for the 2016 election was dominated by public concerns over a faltering economy, which many Ghanaians still associate with Mr Mahama. Ahead of this election, the NPP has focused on infrastructure development (such as improving internet and electricity access, as well as roads, in rural areas) and outlined ambitious growth plans for cash-crop yields, which would bolster rural incomes. Despite the uncertainties posed by the pandemic, The Economist Intelligence Unit believes that it will be difficult for the NDC under Mr Mahama to portray itself as the better custodian of Ghana’s economy."

Reacting to Sammy Gyamfi’s comments, Director of research and elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako, said the EIU’s prediction does not come as a surprise as they have done enough in managing the activity of the country since Akudo-Addo’s government assumed office.

“For us the New Patriotic Party, this does not come to us as a surprise. From where the party took off and where we are now, the whole of Ghana is aware and so if they will still be tickling themselves and laughing that is up to them. We have done enough and we are still doing more,” he said.

Source: Ghanaweb