1 hour ago

It is no secret that Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo has great admiration for the man Obrafour, otherwise known as ‘Ghana Rap Sofo’.

He has mentioned on multiple platforms that Obrafour is his mentor and actually made him want to do music too.

However, the two are yet to feature on a song together.

With the release of Pappy Kojo’s ‘Logos II’ album, observers wondered why Obrafour was not featured.

In an attempt to explain this, the Fante Vandamme told Ato Kwamina Otoo D’Gem on Takoradi-based Connect FM that he suspects Obrafour may be shying away from a feature with him because of his (Pappy Kojo) lyrics, considering that Obrofour is old now and pastor-like.

“You see, he is older now. Maybe he fears that if we feature on a song, I would say things like ebin nkotsee, wansina (all shit…flies). And now he’s older and pastor-like et al. I don’t know, but that is what I am thinking,” he said.

Asked whether he wouldn’t consider keeping it clean just for the sake of a feature with Obrafour, he answered with an emphatic no, saying that “not even Obrafour can change me.”

The man who first appeared in the Ghanaian music scene with ‘Wave’ with his pal Joey B spoke fondly of Obrafour, disclosing that even though his requests for a feature has been turned down several times by the legend, he still has maximum respect for him and admires him greatly.