Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed that countries like the US and UK do not have an electronic national identification cards comparable to Ghana’s.

Speaking to NPP supporters in Yendi, Northern Region, he stated Ghana’s advanced digitalisation.

Dr Bawumia stated, “You can use the Ghana card in place of your passport in countries like Saudi Arabia, China, and the US to board your flight. When you misplace your passport, you can use your Ghana card to return to Ghana.”

He highlighted that students can now secure loans using the Ghana card without guarantors.

“Today, the Ghana card is your guarantor,” he said.

Ghana is the first African country to achieve mobile money interoperability.

“In the past, you couldn’t transfer money from MTN to Vodafone or from your bank to your mobile wallet. Today, we have made it possible,” Dr. Bawumia added.

He also mentioned that Ghana leads globally in medical drone delivery services. When the NPP proposed using drones for medicine delivery, it was met with scepticism.

However, the successful implementation is evident.

Dr. Bawumia listed initiatives such as free senior high school, trainee allowances, and extensive road construction as NPP’s accomplishments.

He stated that the upcoming December elections are a contest between him and John Mahama, urging voters to consider Mahama’s track record.

“He collapsed teacher trainee allowance, eliminated nursing trainee allowance, and mismanaged the SADA project.

“After spending huge sums, he claimed they produced guinea fowls that flew to Burkina Faso,” Dr Bawumia said.

He urged voters to evaluate the candidates’ performances and make informed choices on who deserves to lead.