52 minutes ago

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has reacted to the news of his suspension from the party.

The party, in a letter addressed to Mr Anyidoho and signed by the NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said the suspension is pending a final determination of a petition by two registered NDC members who complained about the conduct of Mr Anyidoho which they viewed to be in breach of the NDC constitution.

The letter also stated that the petition has been referred to the Party’s Disciplinary Committee for further action.

“You are, therefore, by this letter to take note and notice is hereby given, that your membership of the NDC is suspended pending the hearing and final determination of the petitions against your conduct,” the letter said.

However, Mr Anyihoho, who has been described by his party members as a ‘betrayer and a hypocrite’, said he is not perturbed.

Taking to his Twitter page, the Founder of the Atta Mills Institute said nothing can limit the greatness of his destiny and therefore believes God will fight for him.

He wrote: Nothing shall limit the greatness of my destiny because, the battle is the Lord’s.