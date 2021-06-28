3 hours ago

The Achimota police have arrested one Shadrach Boakye, popularly known as Anopa, for his persistent harassment, attacks and robbing of commuters along the Achimota forest and its environs.

Shadrach, 24, has been on the radar of the Achimota police for several months of search until he was arrested over the weekend at Fawuhoyeden in the Ahafo Region. According to the Achimota District Police commander, Supt. Christine Srofenu, the suspect, Shadrach has been successful in his “strike, hit and run” efforts making his apprehension very difficult.

He has been involved in countless robberies within the Achimota forest enclave since 2019.

The Police noted that on 4 June 2020, around 10:30 pm, the suspect and five others attacked and robbed about four victims of their valuables such as phones, laptops, monies, and other items at gunpoint.

Police arrested four of the gang members but the leader of the group, Shadrach managed to escape arrest and went into hiding in his village somewhere in the Ahafo Region.

His accomplices were arraigned and are currently undergoing trial. However, the suspect resurfaced after a few months to continue with his operations.

He attacked and robbed several road users around the CP Roundabout on 30 November 2020. His modus operandi is to hide in the forest, monitor both vehicles and pedestrians and rob them at the least opportunity.

He uses knives, sharp implements or pistol to advance his operations.

In this particular case, Police was able to track one of the victim’s phone to where the suspect was hiding that night and got him arrested. He was processed for court in both cases. He and other accused persons were granted bail in all the robbery cases by the circuit courts recently and since then the robbery in the forest aggravated.

The suspect, according to the Police, on Monday 14 June 2021 robbed a car dealer of his bag containing an unspecified amount of money at CP Roundabout and some vehicle documents.

The case was reported to the Achimota School Police for investigation. The complainant was able to describe the suspect to the police and police highly suspected Shadrach to be the culprit. A search was extended to all his hiding places but he was fast to escape arrest. Police later had information that he was hidden in a village in Ahafo Region.

The Achimota police arrested him from his hideout with the support of the Ahafo Regional police command after a message was sent to them.