1 hour ago

A man described by the Police as a notorious armed robber has been gunned down in Ntoaso near Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region.

Identified only as Sheriff, he was said to have engaged in a shootout with a team of personnel from the Police Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) in the early hours of Friday.

The team was said to have responded to a distress call at about 3:30am regarding the activity of the suspect who has been on the police wanted list for some time now at Ntoaso.

A group of armed men numbering about eight, were said to have first opened fire on the police personnel immediately they arrived at the scene.

The police officers returned fire hitting the suspect in the rib and head, leading to his death.

His accomplices however managed to escape.

Police retrieved from the scene items including pump-action gun, cartridges, smartphones and motorbikes.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue while the police have intensified efforts to arrest the remaining suspects.