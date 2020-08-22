2 hours ago

English Championship side, Nottingham Forest have marked the one year passing of their former player Manuel Junior Agogo who died exactly a year ago today.

The Championship side posted a message on their social medial handles: " Always in our hearts. Remembering Junior one year on."

He passed on on August 22nd 2019 at the age of 40 in the United Kingdom after a protracted battle with stroke.

Agogo was first attacked by the ailment in 2015 after he was hospitalized but got well before it got worse later in 2019 when he passed on.

His demise was met with a lot of shock and grief.

He is fondly remembered in Ghana for his performance for the Black Stars during the 2018 African Cup of Nations tournament.

?s=20

CAF General Secretary Anthony Baffoe and the Professional Footballers Association Ghana (PFAG) also joined in the act with messages marking his one year passing.

?s=20

?s=20