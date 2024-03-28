1 hour ago

Ebenezer Annan, the 21-year-old defender from Novi Pazar, has expressed his surprise at the rapidity of his call-up to the Black Stars.

Annan, currently on loan from Serie A side Bologna, was unexpectedly included in coach Otto Addo's squad for the two friendlies against Uganda and Nigeria.

"I was very happy when I received the call-up. In my mind, I was like, finally they’ve noticed my performances," Annan said.

"When I joined Novi Pazar, my plan and effort was to do my best. I have always believed that I will play for the national team, but I didn’t expect it to come this soon."

His debut call-up saw him make his first appearance against Nigeria, featuring as a substitute in the 2-1 defeat. Annan's impressive performance earned him a starting position in the subsequent 2-2 draw against Uganda in Marrakesh.

His solid displays in both matches have potentially positioned him for selection in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.