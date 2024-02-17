3 hours ago

All is set for the official acclamation of the Member of Parliament(MP) for Damongo Constituency, Samuel Abu Jinapor as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2024 parliamentary candidate.

Hundreds of delegates are currently trickling into the Damongo Community Centre, the venue for the ceremony amidst excitement and jubilation.

At the close of nominations on Monday, December 25, 2023, Mr Jinapor who doubles as the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources was the only person who had filed his nomination in the constituency.

Excitement

This is the second time Samuel Abu Jinapor is going to run unopposed as the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Damongo constituency.

Constituency dynamics

Damongo is one of the seven constituencies in the Savannah Region, which has traditionally been held by the opposition National Democratic Congress since 1993.

In 2020, Jinapor contested for the first time against the incumbent MP Adam Mutawakilu, who had been their lawmaker since 2013.

In a turn of events that shocked pundits, Jinapor won the elections for the first time for the New Patriotic Party, with over 54% of the valid votes cast, becoming the first NPP legislator of the area since the inception of the Fourth Republic.

Following his election, President Akufo-Addo appointed him as the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, a position he has held till date.

After filing his nomination, Jinapor said he was humbled by the confidence reposed in him by the party in the constituency.

He said the Damongo constituency is a very strategic seat and crucial to breaking the eight for the NPP.

He pledged his commitment to work with the party and the constituents to ensure that the NPP retains the seat in Parliament and deliver victory for NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. ‎