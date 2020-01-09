52 minutes ago

Hiplife artiste Wisa Greid has expressed regret for doing "free campaign" for the NPP during the 2016 election contest.

The young singer says he did not even earn a pesewa from his voluntary move to see the NPP win power.

He has distanced himself from backing any political party, and says he will only do so for "good money".

With 2020 being an election year, political campaigns will heat up soon as the various parties try to convince voters to choose them.

As has been the trend, showbiz personalities will be actively involved in the campaigns and will hope their star power will influence people to vote for the parties they will support.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz recently, the Ekiki Me singer, who publicly declared his support for the then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 general election, said his move earned him a lot of insults but he had nothing to show for his efforts since the party came into power.

“I have vowed not to get involved in politics again but if I’m paid good money, I don’t mind campaigning for any political party.

"This time around, there will not be any free campaign for the NPP. I’m ready to work with any political party which approaches me and is ready to pay me well. I just wanted to see the NPP in government and that was why I campaigned in 2016.

“I started supporting them on my own until my efforts were recognised and they officially contacted me to support the campaign. Even with that, I didn’t earn a pesewa but I always got blasted on social media for taking money from them to do their bidding.

"If that is the case, then I have to get paid for my services and that is what I intend to do. It will be ‘no cash, no campaign.’ Besides, my involvement with the NPP added nothing to my career because I was already big with popular tunes such as Ekiki Me, Cocoa and Mintse Bo,” he stated.

While enjoying success with Ekiki Me, Wisa’s promising career suffered a setback when he showed his ‘manhood’ on stage at Citi FM’s Decemba2Rememba concert in 2015.

He was arrested and charged with gross indecency and the case dragged before he was finally found guilty in 2018 and fined GH¢8,400. Wisa, who is promoting his latest song, Show Something featuring Fameye, told Graphic Showbiz that he had moved on from the unfortunate incident.

“I believe everything happens for a reason and I accept what happened in good faith. Yes, I was at the peak of my career and it slowed things down for me but that is in the past because I believe there are better days ahead,” he said.

Wisa expressed excitement about his new song with Fameye and said he was hopeful about its prospects.

“I work with people I vibe with because it is very important to have a good working relationship with them. I know the artistes to approach who will gladly accept my offer. Apart from him, I have songs with some of the A-list artistes which will be out soon,” he stated.