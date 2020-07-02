1 hour ago

The Adenta Constituency NPP has extolled one of its members Mr. Zak Rahman for his "kind donation" to the party in the ongoing voter registration exercise, after receiving an amount of 50000ghc from the stalwarts.

His supports comes at a time when political parties are busily ensuring they get their supporters take part in the entirely new voters Registeration exercise being organised by the country's Electoral Commission.

Zak Rahman who lost in the just ended NPP parliamentary primaries, has been commended by the constituency, who believe his presence marks a huge success to the party.

A letter of appreciation chanced on by ghanaguardian.com indicates Mr Rahaman presented the donation few days after losing out in the NPP Parliamentary primaries.

" We write to express our profound appreciation for your kind donation of GHC 50, 000.00 (Fifty thousand Ghana Cedis) for the upcoming Voter Registerarion exercise to begin on the 30th of June," the letter dated 24 June read.

"We hope we can always count on your support and cooperation.

"Many thanks for your goodwill."

His efforts has been appreciated and donation to the Adenta constituency comes as a relieve to the party at a time an entirely new voter Register exercise is being held by the country's Electoral Commission.

Zak Rahman was among five persons who contested for the Adentan slot in the primaries including the incumbent Yaw Buabeng Asamoa, Emmanuel Kwesi Mantey, Freda Agyeman Sarpong, Zak Rahman and Alfred Ababio Kumi

The Electoral Commission (EC) began a nationwide voters’ registration exercise on June 30th, following a greenlight by the Supreme Court to compile a new electoral roll ahead of the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The exercise being conducted in phases, each spanning six days.