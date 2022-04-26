7 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has affirmed that its 2022 constituency annual delegates conference will take place as scheduled from April 28 to May 2, 2022.

A statement signed by the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu said the affirmation of the dates had become necessary following public speculation that the selected days could be impacted by the upcoming statutory holidays of May Day and Eid-Ul-Fitr.

It said the affirmation of the dates was made by the party’s National Steering Committee at an emergency meeting held on Sunday, April 24, 2022, pursuant to Article 10 (10) (1) of the party’s constitution.

“Accordingly, it is the responsibility of the duly constituted Constituency Elections Committee to determine an appropriate day within the given period to conduct the Conference and hold the elections under the supervision of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, in accordance with the Party's Rules and Regulations.

It wished all prospective Candidates in the Constituency Elections the best of luck in the elections.

Jaman South injunction

In a related development, four aggrieved members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Jaman South Constituency last Friday filed an interlocutory injunction at the Sunyani High Court seeking to set aside the decision to maintain the old polling station and electoral area executive without the conduct of fresh elections.

In addition, the injunction is also seeking to halt the election of constituency executive on Monday, April 25, 2022 or any other day in 2022 until the final determination of the matter.

The plaintiffs are George Bosea, Agyeman Kwaku and Ababio Kwabena Achison from Abrikasu, and Jacob Asuma from Baano.

The defendants in the suit are the NPP, Kofi Ofosu Boateng, Doris Asomah, Alex Ferkah, Andrews Bediako, Henry Afful, Solomon Owusu, Prince Tabiri and Gaby Korang Ababio.

The second to 8th defendants are members of the committee set up by the party to oversee the conduct of the elections in the Jaman South Constituency.

Statement of claim

Among other reliefs, the plaintiffs are seeking an order to compel the defendants to conduct the elections to enable them (plaintiffs) to participate in the process.

The plaintiffs are also asking the court to compel the National Executive Committee of the NPP to reconstitute the membership of the polling station and electoral area elections committee for the conduct of fresh elections in the constituency.

Press conference

At a press conference at Drobo, capital of the Jaman South Municipality, a private legal practitioner and member of the party, Mr Daniel Korang, called on the party to unite and reinforce its grassroots in order to win the 2024 general election.

"Breaking the eight is work to be done, not a slogan to be chanted", he stated, adding that "we cannot break the eight if we continue to deepen division in the party".

Throwing more light on the conduct of the polling station executive elections in the Jaman South Constituency, Mr Korang said the constituency was among those where the elections were suspended by the party.

Party members, according to him, were told that forms would be available for purchase on Wednesday, April 13, and Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Mr Korang said contrary to that, the forms were rather distributed to all old polling station executive members at their polling stations, leaving new would-be applicants stranded at the party's office at Drobo.

He said even though it was announced that the polling station elections were to be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, no voting took place.