2 hours ago

The Parliament of Ghana has unanimously passed the anti-gay bill, with members from both sides of the House supporting it.

It comes after a coalition of Christian, Muslim, and Ghanaian traditional leaders sponsored the legislation with the full backing of Ghana's two major political parties.

Known as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, its passage brings to a close years of advocacy for and against the bill by sections of Ghanaian society.

While some human rights advocates pushed for the bill to be quashed, some hardliners in favour of the bill remained defiant and advocated strongly for its passage.

In Parliament, the bill has gone through several stages with counter motions by members from both sides, all geared towards what each side described as acceptable.

On the D-day, both sides came together and unanimously approved the bill without any hindrances, as had been feared.

The bill criminalises the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality. It also imposes prison terms of up to ten years in prison for LGBTQ+ advocates and three years for anyone identifying as such.

The bill, which some say is one of the harshest of its kind in Africa, still needs presidential assent to come into force. President Nana Akufo-Addo has not confirmed if he will sign the bill into law.