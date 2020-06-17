1 hour ago

Ms Adelaide Ntim Agyeiwaa, an aspiring NPP parliamentary candidate for the Nsuta-Kwamang-Beposo constituency has denied invoking curses on delegates ahead of the party’s primaries on June 20, this year.

Ms Agyeiwaa is said to have invoked the popular Asante deity, Antoa Nyamaa, after distributing cash and mobile phones to the delegates to compel them to vote for her.

Mr Yaw Opoku, a delegate, who made the allegation, said the incidence occurred at the residence of Ms. Agyeiwaa after inviting the delegates to share her vision and seek their support.

He said after long deliberations, Ms. Agyeiwaa gave each delegate a mobile phone, a piece of cloth and cash of GH¢1,000.00.

Mr Opoku said one Nana Nkansa Boadu, who distributed the items invoked the deity saying that “any delegate who receives the money and refuses to vote for Adelaide Agyeiwaa should be struck down by the deity”.

He said Nana Boadu on behalf of the aspirant further promised the delegates that extra money would be given to them, should the other aspirants give more than the GH¢1,000.00.

According to Mr Opoku, Nana Boadu added that “should Adelaide fail to pay them the extra money, Antoa Nyamaa should also kill her”.

He said the delegates felt intimidated and threatened by the sudden turn of events by the aspirant.

“This is strange, it is something that we have never heard of or experienced in this constituency since it was created. We hereby call on the President and the NPP leadership to call Adelaide Ntim Agyeiwaa to order”, Mr Opoku appealed.

However, when the Ghana News Agency contacted the aspirant on the matter, she flatly denied it describing it “as baseless and should be taken with a pinch of salt”.

She said her three other opponents knew she was winning the primaries, that was why they were trying to do everything to discredit her, but that would not work.