47 minutes ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region have called into question how the NDC have in possession of the Banda constituency parliamentary seat.

NPP is disputing how the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Mr Ahmed Ibrahim won that seat.

According to the NPP, it is going to petition the Electoral Commission (EC) to review the declaration of the results since they have realized their candidate won.

The leadership of the party made this known at a press conference held on Friday (December 11, 2020) at Abesim near Sunyani.

Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye stressed that the results that was declared by the EC were fictitious and flawed and did not reflect the will of the electorates.

He described the declaration as "fraudulent, flawed, deceitful and not only a scam but a dubious sham".

According to Mr Kwame Baffoe, the pink sheets from the various polling stations in their possession reveals that the NPP candidate Joe Danquah polled 8,195, while the NDC’s Ahmed Ibrahim polled 8,276 of the total valid votes cast.

He added that there are disparities in the sub-totals on the pink sheets as it does not tally with the grand total of figures on the EC's pink sheets in possession of all parties.

"We, therefore call on the EC to come back to declare the results which will reflect the true will and rights of the people to prevent any uncalled for violence", saying “where the will of the people are undermined, violence takes over”.

“We in the NPP will never resort to violence however, should the constituency be plunged into chaos, the EC will have itself to be blamed because they have prepared the grounds and platform for same”, he stated.