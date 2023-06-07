3 hours ago

For in the realm of potential first ladies actively engaged in campaign platforms for either the NPP or NDC, Samira Bawumia stands out alongside Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings. Her captivating presence ignited tremendous enthusiasm during the NPP rallies of the 2016 and 2020 campaigns.

The 2024 campaign would be very exciting to have Samira Bawumia going after Mahama as a potential First Lady. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia must win the NPP’s presidential primaries to make this happen.

NDC ran more efficient campaigns when Rawlings and his wife Nana Konadu led separate teams to criss-cross the whole country. While Rawlings led a group of party stalwarts in the south, Nana Konadu met women in the north with her 31st December Women's Wing of the party.

Those were crowd-pulling days for NDC, and their rallies were ecstatic with party supporters and floating voters. However, with Dr Bawumia and Samira, the table turns in favour of the NPP.

In 2020, Mahama leveraged his female vice-presidential candidate to gain more support from women, akin to Nana Konadu's contributions to Rawlings and the NDC. With Dr Bawumia as the presidential candidate, Samira's efforts will intensify to counter Jane Naana's campaign in the event she partners with Mahama again.

Moreover, if Jane does not join forces with Mahama in the 2024 elections, Samira will make deeper inroads into NDC's strongholds. None of the ten presidential candidates possesses a dynamic campaigning spouse capable of executing this strategic endeavour to break the eight.

Samira's youthful charisma, persuasive abilities, and fashionable allure will attract the gatherings of young Ghanaians, particularly young women. Her influence will be instrumental in winning over Zongo women, galvanizing support from the youth, and appealing to the general voting populace on behalf of the NPP.

A remarkable surge of lady-led campaign groups will emerge to rally behind Samira, promoting Dr Bawumia and the NPP. She will not only be a firebrand campaigner for her husband and the party but also an essential asset in Dr Bawumia's potential presidency.

Ghana is poised to witness an exceptional duo reminiscent of the experience of Barack and Michelle Obama as the first gentleman and first lady. It would be an experience to behold. Dr Bawumia must win, and this is re-echoed in the voice of the Diaspora.

Diaspora4DMB!

Diaspora4Bawumia!

The Diaspora Voice!

Kwasi Owusu-Afriyie - Finland

(Comms & Research Director, Disapora4DMB)

Kingsley Ahenkora-Duodu - UK

(Chairman, Diaspora4DMB)

