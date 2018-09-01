3 hours ago

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Divine Agorham has cautioned the General Overseer of the Royalhouse Chapel International, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah to desist from spewing false remarks as they will undermine the image and integrity of the country.



In a recent statement, Rev. Korankye-Ankrah challenged Ghanaians to shun hypocrisy and childishness and acknowledging the works of former President Mahama. Among others, the preacher, without any equivocation, mentioned that Mr. Mahama fixed the erratic power supply (dumsor) challenge before leaving office and should be credited as such.

“You say John Mahama hasn’t done anything for this nation? That’s a lie. He was able to stabilise electricity and power before he left office”, Rev Korankye-Ankrah told his congregation on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

“John Mahama did roads; let’s stop this hypocrisy and childishness”, Rev Korankye- Ankrah added.

However, responding to the church leader, Mr. Agorham described the statement as baseless, adding that it should not have come from “a man of God.”

“I don’t mean to attack Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah but only want to educate him that the dumsor was addressed by the current NPP government but not former President Mahama as he has said,” Mr. Agorham according to a Daily Guide is reported to have stated.

According to him, the incompetence of the Mahama administration caused the country serious financial challenges in 2016.

“I expect the man of God to be factual on issues and not to make statements that would undermine the development of our dear country,” Agorhom indicated.