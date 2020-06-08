2 hours ago

Communications Director for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Saboba constituency of the Northern region, Kigaak-Kpaba Solomon, has been picked up by police for allegedly leading some youth to vandalize the NPP constituency office.

He was picked up in the early hours of Sunday June 7.

According to the Communications Director, he was forced to go and sit at counter back but he refused.

The police also demanded he write his statement but he declined.

“I told them I wanted to know the complainant and they said it was the DCE for Saboba but couldn’t show me his statement so I refused to write mine,” he told 3news.com.

He was however granted self recognition bail.

Meanwhile, Mr. Solomon has refuted claims that he led the youth to vandalize the party office.

He accused the District Chief Executive for the area and the Member of Parliament for intimidating party members in the constituency.

He indicated, though the recent happenings within the party is highly condemnable, it is also a proof that the people are no longer moved by their intimidation.

Meanwhile, the disqualified parliamentary aspirant whose cause the youth are fighting for, Emmanuel Kotin told 3news.com he is disappointed in the DCE for calling for the arrest of the party official.

He noted, the recent developments in the constituency is an indication of leadership failure on the part of the DCE and the MP.

He called on the party executives to use dialogue to bring all factions onboard ahead of the elections.

This is the second time the youth have demonstrated against the disqualification of Emmanuel Kotin from contesting the Saboba NPP parliamentary primary.

The recent demonstration saw the party office being vandalized.

3news