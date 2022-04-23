10 hours ago

The Central Regional Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Robert Amissah has died.

He is reported to have died at the Biriwa Polyclinic in the early hours of Saturday, April 23, 2022, where he was receiving treatment.

The Regional Secretary of the Party, Richard Takyi Mensah, who confirmed the news to Citi News said “I received a call from the First Vice Chairman for Cape Coast North, who broke the news to me. It is indeed a sad day for the region and the party.”

“We are going to meet as a party and with the family of the deceased to decide on funeral arrangements. They will be communicated in due course,” he added.

Citi News’ checks show that a number of NPP aspirants for various executive positions have suspended their campaign activities, following the demise of the Central Regional Communications officer for the NPP

Source: citifmonline.