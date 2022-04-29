1 hour ago

Ahead of the NPP's constituency elections, presidential hopeful and former Energy Minister, Mr. Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko, has empowered all contestants by way of encouragement.

The elections which started on Thursday April 28,2022 is expected to end on Wednesday May 4, 2022.

Boakye Agyarko has extended his goodwill message to them wishing them the best of luck.

According to him, every contestant has a goal to seve the party and for that party all need to be congratulated.

He wants a successful exercise and has urged all contestants to avoid any action or utterances that will destroy the image of the party.