13 hours ago

The Majority leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has expressed shock over the number of votes pulled in his constituency by the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong in the just ended presidential primaries.

According to him, the 389 votes garnered by Mr. Agyapong comes as a big surprise to him.

While Mr. Mensah-Bonsu projected 20% of votes cast for Kennedy Agyapong, he managed to secure 40% of the total votes cast with Dr. Bawumia pulling 511 votes in the constituency.

Over 200,000 party delegates voted in the crucial election which is a pivotal step in breaking the eight-year election cycle pattern in Ghana.

The delegates, who make up the Electoral College comprise Members of Parliament, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, ministers and their deputies, foundation members of the NPP, members of the party’s National Council and patrons and council of elders.

The rest are regional party officers, constituency officers, constituency patrons, constituency elders, electoral area coordinators, polling station executives, overseas branches and members of Tescon, the tertiary students’ wing of the party.