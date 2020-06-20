1 hour ago

Son of the late former Vice President of Ghana, Farouk Mahama has been elected to represent the NPP at the Yendi Constituency in the Northern Region.

He managed to shake off competition from two other aspirants, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama and Alhaji Baba Dani, having polled 244 votes.

Hajia Abibata who was earlier optimistic about her chances of getting 70 percent of the votes, got 34 less than Farouk’s numbers.

Alhaji Baba Dani who came in third polled 139 votes.

The announcement has thrown the township into jubilation with many supporters were seen thronging his entourage and convoy of vehicles.

