19 minutes ago

Calm has since returned and the voting process has successfully been completed at the center

Constituency executives in Navrongo Central have stopped a Police officer from casting his ballot in the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

The Officer (name withheld) is a delegate but had the opportunity to train and serve in the Ghana Police Service this year.

The officer who arrived at the Adabayeri Primary School center, dressed as a civilian, was prevented by party executives with reason that he was ineligible.

The executives explained that his current position as a law enforcement officer was in contradiction with the constitution of the party.

According to them, the said officer's name had been removed from the register. But checks by GhanaWeb showed that the name of the officer was still in the register.

The incident developed into a near-chaos one as he resisted and protested.

But the timely intervention of the Navrongo Municipal Police command doused tensions.

Ghanaweb gathered that a call was placed to the Regional and National levels of the party for a resolution to the matter. Authorities involved blamed the constituency executives for failing to pen a letter on the issue in the early days.

Ghanaweb also gathered that the Municipal Police used his superiority to demand the vacation of the young officer from the voting ground, which the officer obeyed.

Calm has since returned and the voting process has successfully been completed at the centre.

At 1pm, ballots from the 35 voting centres will be assembled and counted at the premises of offices of the Kassena-Nankana Municipal Assembly.

Tangoba Abayage and Joseph Kofi Adda are the two candidates aspiring for the Navrongo Central seat.

Source: Ghanaweb