39 minutes ago

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been reported dead after the declaration of the constituency election results in the Upper East Region.

According to the Upper East Regional Chairman for the party, Anthony Namoo who confirmed the news, the delegate, Amaliba Azika collapsed after his candidate lost the elections.

Amaliba Azika who is said to be an Assembly Member of the Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly was rushed to the Regional Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival, Mynewsgh.com reports.

Speaking in an interview with Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio, Anthony Namoo said, “My condolences also goes to Bolgatanga Central. I understand that after some results were declared, one of our party members collapsed and unfortunately lost his life.

“That goes to show how people can emotionally invest their minds, hearts, and thoughts in the party. It is our prayer that God will grant him good rest. He died fighting for a course that he believed in,” Mynewsgh.com quoted.

The New Patriotic Party has begun its elections to select leaders who will lead the party into the 2024 elections on April 29.

The positions to be contested include Constituency Chairperson, First Constituency Vice-Chairperson, Second Constituency Vice-Chairperson, Constituency Secretary, Constituency Assistant Secretary, and Constituency Treasurer.

The rest are Constituency Organiser, Constituency Women Organiser, Constituency Youth Organiser, and Constituency NASARA Coordinator.

Source: Ghanaweb