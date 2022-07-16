3 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for the Ningo Prampram Constituency in Accra, Sam George, has slammed the governing New Patriotic Party, accusing the party’s national executive aspirants of dishing out monies to delegates.

Speaking to the media at the Accra Sports stadium, where thousands of NPP delegates have converged to elect new national executives, Sam George insisted that, the event started late because the candidates were splashing the delegates with money.

“The amount of money that is being thrown around to entice delegates from a party that has moved this country into an economic mess, you would have expected that they would have been very decent. But the accounts we are hearing about monies that are being paid to delegates [are enormous].”

“The [NPP National Delegates] conference should have started at 9am; it’s past 12, and the delegates are being held up in meetings with candidates giving them monies. For a government that has driven this economy into a mess, you are asking yourself, where are they getting the money from? It looks like there are two Ghanas– a Ghana for NPP functionaries and a Ghana for the rest of us,” the National Democratic Congress legislator said.

Mr. George was at the NPP Delegates Conference to give a goodwill message to the governing party on behalf of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Touching on the NPP’s “breaking the 8” mantra, Mr. George believes it is only a mirage.

“How would they break the 8? They are instead breaking themselves into pieces,” he said.

Sam George’s claim comes on the back of a similar one made by one of the chairmanship aspirants, Stephen Asamoah Boateng (Asabee).

Asabee accused one of the chairmanship aspirants, Stephen Ntim of vote-buying.

“[It is untrue that the other Stephen is going to win]. He is buying the votes. I got the message from a known person. I have the message. He sent GH¢500 and added another GH¢500,” Asabee alleged in an interview.

Source: citifmonline